Lithuania suspended air traffic at Vilnius airport over possible hot air balloons in its airspace, local media reported in the late hours of Saturday (local time). Lithuania suspends air traffic at Vilnius airport over hot air balloon threat(Pixabay/Representative)

Air traffic tracker Flightradar24 said in a post on X that at least eight diversions were reported.

In another post, Flightradar24 said, "Vilnius Airport has now issued a NOTAM closing the airfield until 2330 UTC (about 90 minutes from now). Additional inbound flights diverting".

“AERODROME CLOSED DUE TO METEO BALLOONS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE AIRFIELD,” Flightradar24's post on X read.

Public broadcaster LRT and BNS said the flight diversions were confirmed to it by the Lithuanian Airports (LTOU). LRT, citing a representative of LTOU, reported that flights were being redirected to Kaunas and Riga airports.

"Air traffic is temporarily suspended due to, to our knowledge, a possible series of balloons heading in the direction of Vilnius," a spokesperson for airport operator LTOU told BNS.

On September 27, the Public Security Service in Vilnius recorded three prohibited drone flights in the vicinity of the airport.

A flying drone was reported on August 21 as well. In both cases, flights were temporarily suspended and planes were diverted to other airports.