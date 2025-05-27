Liverpool victory parade car crash: Videos show vehicle ramming into crowd, suspect arrested

A 53-year-old British man was arrested Monday after he drove his gray minivan into a crowd of Liverpool football fans celebrating the city’s Premier League title in the heart of the city. Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.(AP)

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

In a later statement, police said it had arrested a “53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.”

An air ambulance and several emergency vehicles rushed to respond.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision.”

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Witnesses described scenes of panic.

“It was extremely fast,” said Harry Rashid, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters, told AP. “Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi told Sky News that she was watching the parade from her friend's home when "we heard some screams".

"It was so loud. People sounded desperate. And then we looked at the window and we saw the car [had] run over people," she told Sky News.

She added: "Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away.

"We could just hear screams. We were very confused. Some of my friends were down there and the car was so near them. It was a horrible scene, nobody was expecting it."

Videos circulating online show the gray minivan barreling into the crowd as fans scramble in shock.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “appalling” and said he was receiving updates.

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," Starmer said.