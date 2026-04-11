'Load up with best and sweetest oil': Trump's US crude offer after Iran stalemate

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed on social media that a large number of empty oil tankers, including some of the world’s biggest, are currently heading to the United States to load what he described as the “best” and “sweetest” oil and gas. He asserted on Truth Social that the US has more oil than the next two largest producers combined.

US President Donald Trump asserted that empty oil tankers are on their way to load the 'best' and 'sweetest' oil.(AP)

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“Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!” he wrote.

ALSO READ | ‘Keep oil, make money’: Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move

The remarks come at a time of heightened volatility in global energy markets, with tanker movements closely tied to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

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{{^usCountry}} As for Trump's claim of the US having "more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined", the data seems to suggest he is largely correct. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data projects that the country's total production of petroleum liquids would reach around 22 million barrels per day in 2026. That places the US on a par with, or even slightly ahead of, the combined production of Russia and Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for Trump's claim of the US having "more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined", the data seems to suggest he is largely correct. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data projects that the country's total production of petroleum liquids would reach around 22 million barrels per day in 2026. That places the US on a par with, or even slightly ahead of, the combined production of Russia and Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US President has repeatedly framed energy as a strategic and economic tool during the ongoing conflict with Iran. In recent statements, he criticised the West Asian country for restricting tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that oil would continue to flow “with or without” Tehran’s cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President has repeatedly framed energy as a strategic and economic tool during the ongoing conflict with Iran. In recent statements, he criticised the West Asian country for restricting tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that oil would continue to flow “with or without” Tehran’s cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has also struck an openly transactional tone in his post, appearing to turn salesman by touting US oil to global buyers. His invitation to tankers and promising “quick turnaround” aimed to project American dominance in both volume and quality of crude, as global markets remain on edge amid negotiations.

ALSO READ | Oil rises above $97 after 13% drop, biggest since 2020, as Strait of Hormuz disruption persists

This post comes in the backdrop of earlier statements by Trump where he said he would prefer to “keep the oil” and “make lots of money” from conflict zones like Iran, describing himself as a “businessman first.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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