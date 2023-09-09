News / World News / Lot of hard work left to do before UK-India trade deal: Rishi Sunak

Lot of hard work left to do before UK-India trade deal: Rishi Sunak

AFP |
Sep 09, 2023 07:52 PM IST

The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years, but missed previously hoped-for deadlines to conclude it.

"There is a lot of hard work" to do before the UK strikes a trade deal with India, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday at the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi. "There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded," Sunak told UK media at the event.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AP)
"The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go," he added.

The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly previously snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.

Sunak's parents were born into the Indian diaspora in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.

He is married to Indian-born Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.

