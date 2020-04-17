e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Macron says ‘naive’ to say China handled Covid-19 better than West: Report

Macron says ‘naive’ to say China handled Covid-19 better than West: Report

He said there is no comparing countries which let information flow freely to those which suppress the truth.

world Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference with French virologist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi (unseen) on ongoing efforts to accelerate the development and access to vaccine and treatment against the coronavirus.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference with French virologist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi (unseen) on ongoing efforts to accelerate the development and access to vaccine and treatment against the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the idea that China had handled the coronavirus outbreak better than Western democracies in an interview published in Friday’s Financial Times.

The FT quoted him as saying that there was no comparison between countries where information flowed freely and citizens could criticise their governments and those where the truth was suppressed.

“Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let’s not be so naive as to say it’s been much better at handling this,” Macron told the FT. “We don’t know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don’t know about.”

Frictions between China and France came to light earlier this week when the Chinese ambassador was summoned by the foreign minister after his embassy posted on its website what French lawmakers called “fake news”.

tags
top news
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
Live: Germany brought outbreak under control, says nation’s health minister
Live: Germany brought outbreak under control, says nation’s health minister
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news