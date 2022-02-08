Home / World News / Macron says obtained from Putin no 'escalation' on Ukraine
Macron says obtained from Putin no 'escalation' on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) met with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow &nbsp;for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.(AFP)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:32 PM IST
AFP |

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.

 

