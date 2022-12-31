Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta in Chile
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Chile Earthquake: The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said.
Reuters |
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said.
The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6.
