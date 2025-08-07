Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea’s New Britain region

Reuters
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:36 pm IST

A 5.9 magnitude quake hit Papua New Guinea's New Britain region on Friday at a depth of 58 km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 58 km.(REUTERS)
The quake was at a depth of 58 km.(REUTERS)

The quake was at a depth of 58 km (36.04 miles), EMSC said.

