Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast

The quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.
It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital.(Representative image)
It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 10:21 AM IST
AP |

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. 

Monday, June 20, 2022
