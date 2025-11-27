Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Indonesia amid massive floods, landslides

The geophysics agency said the earthquake was 10 km deep and had no tsunami potential.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Indonesia Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, even as the island grapples natural disasters, including a tropical cyclone.
The geophysics agency said the quake was 10 kilometres deep and had no tsunami potential, according to Reuters news agency.
At least 28 people have been killed in the floods and landslides triggered due to torrential rain in the North Sumatra province. Rescue efforts also took a hit due to a “total cut-off” of roads and communications, an official told Reuters.
Meanwhile, a rare tropical cyclone ‘Senyar’ also blew across the Sumatra island on Wednesday, inundating the Malacca Strait and worsening the situation, the country's meteorological agency said.
