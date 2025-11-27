Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Indonesia amid massive floods, landslides

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 11:10 am IST

The geophysics agency said the earthquake was 10 km deep and had no tsunami potential.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Indonesia Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, even as the island grapples natural disasters, including a tropical cyclone.

Indonesia is also facing massive floods and landslides after torrential rain in North Sumatra.(AFP)
Indonesia is also facing massive floods and landslides after torrential rain in North Sumatra.(AFP)

The geophysics agency said the quake was 10 kilometres deep and had no tsunami potential, according to Reuters news agency.

At least 28 people have been killed in the floods and landslides triggered due to torrential rain in the North Sumatra province. Rescue efforts also took a hit due to a “total cut-off” of roads and communications, an official told Reuters.

Meanwhile, a rare tropical cyclone ‘Senyar’ also blew across the Sumatra island on Wednesday, inundating the Malacca Strait and worsening the situation, the country's meteorological agency said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Indonesia amid massive floods, landslides
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On