Cyclone ‘Senyar' brewing? IMD issues alert over 2 Indian Ocean weather systems

Two weather systems, a deep depression over the Straight of Malacca and a low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka, have been detected, with one of them likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rains lashed several districts across Tamil Nadu on Monday.(PTI/File Photo)

A deep depression over the Strait of Malacca is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm on November 26, IMD said in a post on X in the early hours of Wednesday. The Strait of Malacca connects the Andaman Sea of the northeastern Indian Ocean and the South China Sea of the western Pacific Ocean.

Both the weather systems have led to rainfall warnings for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Cyclone ‘Senyar’

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the depression over the Strait of Malacca is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm by November 26 forenoon.

Gusty winds ranging from 60 kmph to 100 kmph are expected throughout Wednesday as it turns into a cyclonic storm.

If the depression over the Strait of Malacca develops into a cyclonic storm, it would be referred to as “Senyar”. Submitted by the United Arab Emirates, the name ‘Senyar’ typical.

The IMD, in its national bulletin on November 26, said light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Nicobar Islands with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 26 and November 27. The rain would decrease gradually from November 28 till November 29.

Rain alert in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is also developing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of south Sri Lanka, which may also intensify into a depression.

The weather system is expected to bring rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains lashed several districts across Tamil Nadu on Monday and many residential areas in the coastal Tuticorin district were inundated.

The IMD has now warned that parts of Tamil Nadu will see heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday as the depression is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely over Tamil Nadu between November 26 and November 29, and in Kerala and Mahe between November 26 and November 27.

Are schools and colleges closed in Tamil Nadu?

Since normal life was disrupted in parts of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges were declared shut to ensure safety on Tuesday.

However, an official announcement is awaited for an update on schools and colleges being shut on Wednesday.