Cyclone Senyar LIVE updates: Deep depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by noon
Cyclone Senyar LIVE updates: A depression over Strait of Malacca intensified into a deep depression and is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by November 26 forenoon, according to IMD. The deep depression was about 770 km southeast of Nicobar Islands by Tuesday night.
- 2 Mins agoHeavy rains in Thoothukudi lead to waterlogging in some parts
- 9 Mins agoHeavy rainfall expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, says IMD director
The low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and near Malaysia in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted that the weather system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon.
The system moved nearly westwards through Tuesday evening.
It lay centered over the same region near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 98.5°E, which is about 160 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 200 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 640 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 770 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), the IMD said.
The deep depression is likely to continue to move in a west-northwestwards direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon, according to the IMD. If and when it turns into a cyclonic storm, it is expected to be named Cyclone 'Senyar'.
Another weather system
Meanwhile, another low pressure area has been detected over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of south Sri Lanka and equatorial Indian Ocean, as per IMD.
“The low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th November, 2025. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours and intensify further into a depression during subsequent 24 hours,” IMD said in its latest post on X.
Both the weather systems have led to rainfall warnings for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
Heavy rain alert in southern states
The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several southern states between November 25 and December 1.
In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu between November 25 and 30, Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema from November 29 to December 1, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 26 to November 29.
It also predicted “very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 28th-30th, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th & 27th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 30th November.” Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Rayalaseema and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, alongside heavy rains. Gusty wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely.
Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, thus leading to waterlogging in some parts. The administration used electric pumps to pump out the accumulated water, PTI news agency reported. DMK MP Kanimozhi inspected the work on Tuesday.
IMD director S Stella said coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema will experience light to moderate rainfall on November 29 and November 20 due to the influence of the deep depression over Bay of Bengal.
“We expect heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29 November, particularly over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. On 30 November 2025, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, while north coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy rain at isolated locations,” Stella told PTI news agency.
The deep depression over the Strait of Malacca moved nearly westwards over six hours on Tuesday evening. It is expected to continue to move in a west-northwestwards direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm.
“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours and intensify further into a depression during subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said.
The deep depression over the Strait of Malacca is currently centered near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 98.5°E, according to the latest IMD bulletin.
This is about 160 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 200 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 640 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 770 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).
The deep depression, centered near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 98.5°E, which is about 160 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia) and 200 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The depression, over the Strait of Malacca, moved nearly westwards with a speed of 10 kmph through Tuesday evening. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards.