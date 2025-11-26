Cyclone Senyar LIVE updates: Deep depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by noon

The system moved nearly westwards through Tuesday evening.

It lay centered over the same region near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 98.5°E, which is about 160 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 200 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 640 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 770 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), the IMD said.

The deep depression is likely to continue to move in a west-northwestwards direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon, according to the IMD. If and when it turns into a cyclonic storm, it is expected to be named Cyclone 'Senyar'.

Another weather system

Meanwhile, another low pressure area has been detected over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of south Sri Lanka and equatorial Indian Ocean, as per IMD.

“The low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th November, 2025. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours and intensify further into a depression during subsequent 24 hours,” IMD said in its latest post on X.

Both the weather systems have led to rainfall warnings for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Heavy rain alert in southern states

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several southern states between November 25 and December 1.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu between November 25 and 30, Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema from November 29 to December 1, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 26 to November 29.

It also predicted “very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 28th-30th, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th & 27th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 30th November.” Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Rayalaseema and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, alongside heavy rains. Gusty wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely.