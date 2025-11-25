Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into 'Cyclone Senyar' over next 24 hours

The low-pressure system near Malaysia and the Strait of Malacca in the Bay of Bengal will likely intensify into a depression over the South Andaman sea over the next 24 hours. IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said the system would move “in a west-northwest direction.” (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains, strong winds and and rough sea conditions are expected in the region. “Avoid sea travel, secure essentials, follow official updates & move to safe shelters if required,” the IMD said in a weather warning on Monday.

“On November 24, there was a well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia and the Strait of Malacca. Over the following 24 hours, it is most expected to deepen into a depression over the South Andaman Sea. Thus, the South Andaman Sea, the Strait of Malacca and coastal Malaysia are likely to see heavy rains, strong gusts, and choppy seas,” the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD also said that a low-pressure area was likely to form over Comorin and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Heavy rain warning over coastal states

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 25 and November 29 (Tuesday to Saturday). Heavy to very heavy rains are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to IMD.

If the low-pressure system over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea intensifies, it might also trigger rains in some coastal districts of Odisha between November 25 and 27, the IMD said.

It is expected to strengthen further and may develop into Cyclone Senyar on 26 November. Submitted by the United Arab Emirates, the name ‘Senyar’ typically means a ‘lion’, and is the name of the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean, as per the roster.