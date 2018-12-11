Today in New Delhi, India
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits close to Antarctica: USGS

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck on Monday in the southern Pacific Ocean.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2018 08:29 IST
A magnitude 7.1 quake struck on Monday in the southern Pacific Ocean, close to the South Sandwich Islands north of Antarctica, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.5, was in a remote area and fairly deep underground.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory that it did not cause a tsunami threat.

More details are awaited.

