Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Alaska Peninsula region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake. US Alaska Earthquake: The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake.(Representational)

The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

This comes as two weeks ago a mild earthquake had struck in Anchorage, Alaska. The quake was recorded about 12 miles south of the city and about two miles south of Eagle River, according to USGS. Although, no injuries or damage was reported then. Data provided by USGS showed the earthquake was 17.5 miles deep and came after another reported one on the West Coast.

