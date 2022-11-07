Majority of female journalists have been target of online hate, abuse: Report

A new report showed a majority of women journalists experienced some form of online abuse and threats during their careers. The report reflects on the threat to press freedom in the world.

Read more: The jailed activist who ‘could die before Cop27 ends' as he stops drinking water

The report based on the research by the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) and the University of Sheffield registered the response of over 1,000 female journalists across 15 countries and showed that globally, nearly three-quarters of women in journalist had received online hate and violence.

“Our report has found that we are now at a crisis point in the level of violence being directed towards women journalists." Prof Kalina Bontcheva, a senior researcher associated with the study said.

Read more: ‘My dying mum…’: Son's poignant video of mother moves millions to tears in China

Out of the respondents, 25 percent said that they had received threats of physical violence which also escalated to death threats while 18 percent said that they had received sexual violence threats. 48 percent said they were harassed by unwanted people sliding into their private messages and bullying them.

The report condemned “victim-blaming and slut-shaming that perpetuates sexist and misogynistic responses to offline violence against women in the online environment, where patriarchal norms are being aggressively reinforced.”

Read more: Are Kate Middleton, Prince William planning another baby? What report said

The report also noted that women are targeted much more frequently and viciously on online platforms than men as it urged big tech giants to alter their algorithms in order to make social media platforms a safer space for female journalists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail