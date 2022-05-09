Malala responds to Taliban's burqa imposition in Afghanistan
- The statement comes in response to a series of regressive laws imposed by the Taliban against Afghan women, the latest being mandatory ‘all-covering burqa’ to step out of home.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday took a swipe at the Taliban regime over the recent regressive laws imposed against women, saying they "want to erase girls and women from all public life" in Afghanistan. On Saturday, the Taliban rule made it mandatory for Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa in public places which, if violated, will result in three-day imprisonment of a male member of the family.
“The Taliban want to erase girls and women from all public life in Afghanistan – to keep girls out of school and women out of work, to deny them the ability to travel without a male family member, and to force them to cover their faces and bodies completely,” Malala tweeted.
Demanding action against the Taliban to prevent the ongoing human rights violations, she added, “We must not lose our sense of alarm for Afghan women as the Taliban continue to break their promises. Even now, women are taking to the streets to fight for their human rights and dignity – all of us, and especially those from Muslim countries, must stand with them.”
“I am asking leaders around the world to take collective action to hold the Taliban accountable for violating the human rights of millions of women and girls,” she added.
Since their return to power last year, the human rights situation has significantly worsened in Afghanistan.
According to the Taliban's ruling imposed last week, if a woman is seen without a hijab, a male guardian will be first warned. If she is found guilty again, he will be summoned, and if repeated again, the guardian will be imprisoned for three days.
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the new order, saying that the decision contradicted the Taliban's numerous assurances of respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.
Earlier this month, the Taliban stopped issuing driving licenses to women and other provinces of the land-locked country. They have previously banned girls above sixth grade from schools and restricted women from taking trips alone.
Sri Lanka ruling party MP found dead after clashes over economic crisis: Report
A legislator, Amarakeerthi Athukorala, from Sri Lanka's ruling party was found dead on Monday after a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital Colombo, news agency AFP quoted the police, as dozens were wounded in violence elsewhere. "The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," an official said, declining to be named. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa younger brother.
Hope India provides fair business climate for Chinese firms, says Beijing
China on Monday said it hopes India will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies after smartphone maker Xiaomi alleged threats of “physical violence” against executives during investigations into illegal remittances made by the company. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was responding to a question on allegations levelled by top Xiaomi executives that they faced threats of physical violence and coercion during questioning by India's Enforcement Directorate. The ED has called the allegations “untrue and baseless”.
Ukraine war: Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town
Russia on Monday said it destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station near the Ukrainian town of Zolote, Reuters reported. The Russian defence ministry added it would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets meant to be destroyed, this on the 75th day of war. The claim by Russia comes on a day when it marks the Victory Day, signifying the Soviet Union's win over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Embattled PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns
Under pressure to resign over Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, which has triggered protests across the island nation, the country's prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stood down on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing local media.
‘Goons, thugs’: Ex-Sri Lanka cricketers slam Rajapaksas after Colombo clashes
Former top Sri Lankan cricketers, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakarra, lashed out at the government after supporters of the ruling party stormed a major protest site in Colombo on Monday, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police amid the country's worst economic crisis. At least 20 people have been injured in the clashes, the local media reported.
