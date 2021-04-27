Malaysia bars entry of travelers from India to stem Covid-19 spread

Malaysia’s Transport Ministry will halt entry of Indian nationals and passengers as well as implement strict controls for ships from the South Asian country docking at the nation’s ports.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a Facebook posting that he has informed port operators as well as domestic and foreign airlines to comply with the decision by National Security Council following a meeting on Monday. The move takes effect on Wednesday, the New Straits Times reported, citing Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The second, much larger wave of virus infections sweeping India has prompted travel restrictions in several countries. The U.K. added India to its travel ban list April 20, and earlier this month New Zealand temporarily suspended arrivals of its citizens and residents from India. Hong Kong banned flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.

