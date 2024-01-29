Maldives' main Opposition party to file impeachment motion against President Muizzu: Report

The main opposition party of Maldives Maldivian Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the Parliament, is set to file an impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Monday. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (AP/File)

An MDP MP told Sun.mv on Monday afternoon that the MDP along with Democrats have garnered enough signatures to file for an impeachment motion. The Opposition party is yet to submit it in the Parliament.

This comes a day after violence erupted in the Maldives Parliament as government MPs from the pro-government parties People’s National Congress (PNC) and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) disrupted proceedings and confronted the Speakers.

The clash broke out during a special session which was convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet.