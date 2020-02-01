e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Maldives re-admitted into Commonwealth which island nation exited in 2016

Maldives re-admitted into Commonwealth which island nation exited in 2016

Maldives’ re-admission was supported by India, when external affairs minister S Jaishankar called for the process to be fast-tracked during the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in London in July 2019.

world Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:00 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
An aerial view shows a resort island in the Maldives. The island nation has rejoined the Commonwealth.
An aerial view shows a resort island in the Maldives. The island nation has rejoined the Commonwealth. (REUTERS)
         

Maldives, which left the Commonwealth in 2016 at the height of political turmoil in Male and re-applied to join the group following the election of Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as president in 2018, has been re-admitted, official sources said on Saturday.

Maldives became the Commonwealth’s 54th member-state, marking the end of a process that began in December 2018, when the new president wrote to the secretary-general Patricia Scotland, expressing the country’s interest in re-joining.

After due diligence, which included country assessment and consultations in accordance with the rules and procedures agreed by the Commonwealth Heads of Government in Kampala in 2007, Maldives has been re-admitted, the London-based secretariat said.

Maldives’ re-admission was supported by India, when external affairs minister S Jaishankar called for the process to be fast-tracked during the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in London in July 2019.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s election was welcomed by India. Maldives was the first country Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited after his government was returned to office in May.

Scotland said: “I warmly congratulate Maldives on its successful application. We are delighted to welcome the country and its people back to the Commonwealth. The reform process underway in Maldives aligns with the values and principles of the Commonwealth”.

“Commonwealth members were pleased to note these developments and are happy once again to count Maldives as a member of the family. Together we will support Maldives to realise its ambitions.”

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said: “Today is a happy day for Maldivians. As a young democracy, the Commonwealth’s foundational values of the promotion of democracy, human rights, good governance, multilateralism and world peace remain relevant to us more than ever”.

“We gratefully acknowledge the support and help of the Commonwealth to the Maldivian democratic movement, and we look forward to the support of fellow member states to ensure the long term entrenchment of these values in our society.”

Maldives, which initially joined the group in 1982 and left in 2016, will now be part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda from June 22.

tags
top news
LIVE| We want more money in the hands of the common people: FM
LIVE| We want more money in the hands of the common people: FM
Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts
Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Govt to list LIC on exchanges, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt to list LIC on exchanges, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news