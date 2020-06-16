e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty

Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty

The lawyer for Ethan Hunsaker, 24, said he’s planning to get a psychological evaluation done on his client.

world Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Salt Lake City
This undated photo provided by the Layton, Utah, Police Department shows Ethan Hunsaker. Police say a man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing.
This undated photo provided by the Layton, Utah, Police Department shows Ethan Hunsaker. Police say a man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing.(AP)
         

A Utah man accused of choking and stabbing a woman he met on the dating app Tinder pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday.

The lawyer for Ethan Hunsaker, 24, said he’s planning to get a psychological evaluation done on his client.

Attorney C. Markley Arrington didn’t elaborate on the reasons for the evaluation during a virtual hearing held online, but authorities have said previously that Hunsaker had been diagnosed with an unspecified mental illness.

Hunsaker is accused of killing 25-year-old Ashlyn Black in an unprovoked attack on May 24 after the two met on Tinder.

They met for a few drinks at a bar before going to his apartment in Layton, authorities have said. He called 911 to report the slaying early Sunday morning and told police to shoot him, according to court documents. Hunsaker told police he choked and then stabbed her unprovoked as they cuddled, according to the document.

Police found Black lying on the floor, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead of her injuries at the scene.

If convicted, Hunsaker faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison. He didn’t speak during the hearing other than answering a few basic questions from the judge. Hunsaker appeared wearing a mask and jail scrubs from inside the Davis County jail, where he’s being held without bail.

Black’s parents have called Hunsaker a “monster” who killed their daughter in “a crime as senseless as it was evil.”

Black had worked during her life to be a “voice of those who could not speak out for themselves” and had a gift for working with special needs people, her family has said.

tags
top news
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In