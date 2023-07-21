On camera: Elderly man punched over VIP seats in a US theatre, police hunt for attacker

Police in United States' Florida are looking for a man who was seen in a video physically assaulting a 63-year-old after the latter asked him to vacant the pre-booked VIP seats in a movie theatre. Screengrab of the clip showing the suspect going out of the theatre. (Twitter )

The video shows the victim trying to explain something to the man, and losing his balance as he falls onto the theatre floor. The accused then pounced on the man and punched him hardly while some people could be seen stepping in to save the victim.

The violent crime unit of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released the video capturing the man punching the victim, who was on a date night with his wife, reported Fox News.

As per the report, the incident took place last week on July 10. The victim told the investigating officials that around 10 pm he and his wife arrived at the movie theatre on N. Federal Highway Pompano Beach. He purchased VIP tickets but when he walked inside the theatre, he found a man and a woman on their seats.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the victim politely asked the duo to get off from his seats but things turned hostile a few moments later.

Witnesses told investigators the man sitting in the reserved seat stood up and aggressively got in the victim’s face.

Because of the man's response, the victim even took a step back into the movie theatre aisle but the accused eventually delivered hard punches into his face multiple times.

The clip also shows the attacker leaving the movie theatre with a woman. The victim was shifted to an area hospital and treated for several injuries to his head and face.

Sharing the details of the incident, the police jokingly said the suspect "gave his worst performance at the movies."