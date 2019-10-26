e-paper
Man charged over deaths of 39 people in UK lorry: police

The accused, Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland has been apprehended and charged by the police.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
British Police has charged Maurice Robinson for human trafficking, manslaughter and money laundering. In this file picture, floral tributes at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, Essex, the day after 39 bodies were found inside a truck on the industrial estate. British media are reporting that the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in southeastern England were Chinese citizens.
British police said Saturday they had charged a man arrested after a refrigerated truck was found earlier this week with 39 bodies inside with manslaughter and people trafficking.

Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, faces “39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering”, police said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 22:05 IST

