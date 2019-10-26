Man charged over deaths of 39 people in UK lorry: police

world

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:05 IST

British police said Saturday they had charged a man arrested after a refrigerated truck was found earlier this week with 39 bodies inside with manslaughter and people trafficking.

Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, faces “39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering”, police said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 22:05 IST