Man makes fake Tinder profile of girlfriend after breakup, urges men to 'rape her'

In what has been described as "one of the most disturbing cases" in England's Greater Manchester, a 36-year-old man created several fake profiles on the Tinder dating app in his ex-girlfriend's name, encouraging men to break into her home and rape her. The man, identified as Asad Hussain, has been found guilty of stalking. Asad Hussain was found guilty of stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, assault by beating, and failure to comply with a legal notice, after a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court. (Cheshire Police)

According to Cheshire police, at least 18 men were deceived by fake Tinder profiles to break into her home, though officials said the true number remains unknown.

Hussain, pretending to be his ex-girlfriend on the app, told men about her 'rape fantasies' and that if she said 'no' to them, then it meant that she 'wanted it more'.

The victim first met the accused in April 2024 and eventually started dating him. However, as he grew increasingly controlling by the day, the two broke up in May 2024. A month later, he reportedly created fake profiles in her name and by late July, men started showing up at her door.

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Hussain was found guilty of stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, assault by beating, and failure to comply with a legal notice, after a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

Cheshire police investigating officer PC Keith Terrill described the case as "one of the most disturbing stalking cases" probed by the constabulary.

Accused dated victim under fake identity Asad Hussain pretended to be 'Mick Renney' on social media and contacted the victim in April 2024, leading the two to go on multiple dates. Eventually, they entered a relationship.

However, Hussain began to grow controlling. At one point, he rushed to the victim's house and rang the doorbell for two hours because a male friend was visiting her. He left only after a neighbour called the police.

On May 6, 2024, the woman woke up to find Hussain with her phone, reading her texts to male colleagues and friends. He asked her several questions and demanded to know whether she was seeing other men.

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Later, he returned her phone, but when she tried to go to the washroom, he told her she couldn't have her phone when he wasn't present. Resisting his order, she tried to get to the washroom, but Hussain shoved himself in her way and pushed her. She fell, and he grabbed her phone.

After this day, she never saw the so-called 'Mick Renney' again and remained in the dark about his real identity.

While Hussain didn't contact the victim, he reached out to her daughter and friends, accusing her of cheating on him. Eventually, he also contacted her and tried to patch things up with her several times. But, she refused.

Likely in frustration with her rejection, he created a fake Tinder profile in her name and told men to come to her home and sexually assault her.

Four men in one night In late July 2024, several men started showing up at her home, claiming they matched with her on the dating app and that she had invited them home.

In August 2024, four men came to her home back-to-back in one night, and all of them claimed to have received similar messages.

Other men even told her that in her messages, she allegedly said she wanted to try her "rape fantasy" and that she wanted to be "roughed up". These men also explained to her how the text messages from her fake profile on Tinder told them that if she said "no", it meant she "wanted it more."

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In September that year, a man rang her doorbell, shoved the door and smashed a glass panel. When she told him about her situation, he showed her messages from the fake profile, saying the front door would be open for him, and that he should 'shove' it as it was 'stiff'.

Later that day, another man showed up while the victim was at work. He entered her house while her teenage daughter was alone upstairs. He remained inside her house for several minutes before leaving. Thankfully, nothing unfortunate happened.

Police said that Hussain is an "extremely deceitful individual" whose only motive was to cause maximum harm to the victim and her children, even inciting others to break into her home and sexually assault her.

'Full efforts to hide identity' Many of the men who showed up at the victim's house provided her with details as they wanted to help any police investigation.

All of them narrated similar events to her, telling her that they matched with her 'fake profile, following which they were quickly invited to her home and were given her phone number.

The fake profile, run by Asad Hussain, reportedly asked these men about what cars were parked outside the house. Then they were told that the victim was waiting for them in her conservatory, instructing them to enter her home.

Police said that at least 18 men are believed to have been manipulated into showing up at her address.

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The victim made a complaint to the police response officers from Northwich. The local policing unit launched a probe into the matter, but failed to catch any 'Mick Renney' on any systems.

However, when they reviewed the footage from the victim's doorbell camera, they found that the car 'Renney' drove was registered to one Asad Hussain and insured to his business.

Subsequently, they established that the 'Mick Renney' was in fact Asad Hussain.

The case was later passed on to the Harm Reduction Unit, Cheshire Police's specialist stalking and risk management team. They found that Hussain had made major efforts to conceal his real identity and avoid detection.

Hussain even changed his car registration details and used separate dedicated mobile phones for his 'Mick Renney' alter-ego and the fake Tinder profiles.

When the accused realised he was a person of interest, he disposed of the mobile phones and factory-reset his personal electronics. He even went as far as to try, and have his details removed from the Companies House listing for his business.

"He went to great lengths to prevent the victim from discovering his real identity, frustrate the investigation, and avoid being caught," PC Terrill said.

Terrill further stated that Hussain believed he could outsmart the police and that they would not be able to disprove his fake details and story. "He was sorely mistaken on both counts," the investigating officer said.

Refused to admit to 'sheer horror' On October 6, 2024, Hussain was arrested after Cumbria police spotted his van on the M6.

During questioning, he denied being 'Mick Renney' or that he knew the victim or that he ever went to her home. He denied any knowledge of the fake Tinder profiles or any other dating apps.

Hussain claimed that his car, a V-10 engine Audi R8, which was seen on the victim's doorbell, was part of a classic car rental service that his plumbing and gas business was testing.

However, he failed to name any individual who might have leased, and when objected to, he said his company didn't keep records of lease agreements.

In fact, on the day he assaulted the victim -- May 6, 2024 -- he said he was working at a supermarket, but failed to provide any alibi for his statements.

"At no point has Hussain taken any responsibility for his actions or recognised the sheer horror he came close to unleashing. He repeatedly claimed he'd never met the victim, and insisted he and 'Mick Renney' were two different people. However, the evidence has shown this to be a complete lie," investigating officer Keith Terrill said.

Officers were able to find several pieces of evidence to counter Hussain's claims, including CCTV footage and phone records. They also found that Hussain had created multiple fake Tinder accounts, pretending to be the victim.

Hussain had allegedly travelled from Cheadle to Northwich every time the fake Tinder accounts were active. There, he either stayed at a rented industrial unit or parked in a layby on the A556, which was two miles away from the victim's house. They said the accused operated the dating profiles for hours at a time.

He had even contacted the victim, pretending to be one of the men who had matched with her fake Tinder profile. He sent her messages, claiming that he had come to her home more than once. Hussain questioned her about whether the police had identified him and what the authorities had told her.

Denied involvement even after charges Hussain was charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress and assault by beating in March 2025. Despite being charged, the accused continued to deny any involvement in the crime or having ever met the victim.

Officials seized two devices, a mobile phone and an iPad, from his van. Hussain told them they wouldn't find any information about the victim or the crimes. Yet he refused to provide them with device passwords.

Law enforcement authorities obtained a notice under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, 2000, in June 2025, legally requiring Hussain to disclose his passcodes.

Following this, Hussain gave them the password to his phone but said the iPad belonged to a client that he didn't know. He was again found to be lying, as police found the device to be linked to his personal phone number and business email address.

In September 2025, a charge of failure to comply with a legal notice was also added to Hussain's list. Despite the amount of evidence against him, the accused continued to deny the offences.

“These events have understandably left the victim and her children incredibly shaken and distressed. The strength and bravery shown by them throughout has been incredible. Thanks to this and the incredible support from her daughters, friends and other witnesses, Hussain has been held to account for his actions," PC Terrill said.