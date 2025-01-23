Menu Explore
Man sent to prison in US for stalking ex-Chinese official, leaving sinister note

PTI |
Jan 23, 2025 09:01 AM IST

Three men were convicted at the trial highlighting US claims that China's government harasses and intimidates dissidents and critics on foreign soil.

A man who taped a sinister note to a Chinese ex-official's door in New Jersey was on Wednesday sentenced to 16 months in prison.

FILE - Zheng Congying leaves federal court, May 31, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(AP)
He was convicted of participating in what US authorities called a Beijing-driven pressure campaign targeting expatriates.

Also Read: Marco Rubio, China ‘hawk’ sanctioned by Beijing twice, is new US Secretary of State

Zheng Congying was one of three men convicted at the first trial highlighting US claims that China's government harasses and intimidates dissidents and critics on foreign soil.

Beijing denied doing so and said its "Operation Fox Hunt" is an effort to bring fugitives home to face justice.

A federal court jury in Brooklyn found Zheng and co-defendants Michael McMahon and Zhu Yong guilty of playing various roles in seeking out Xu Jin, a former official in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and pressing him to return to his homeland. There, he would face bribery allegations that he denied.

Also Read: China reacts to Donald Trump's 10% tariff remarks, vows to safeguard ‘national interest’

Zheng knocked on Xu's New Jersey door, circled the home to peer inside and left a note that read, in translation: "If you are willing to go back to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will be all right. That's the end of this matter!"

Zheng's lawyer, Paul Goldberger, said during the trial that Zheng later regretted what he'd done and tried to retrieve the letter.

Prosecutors suggested he went back to the house just to see whether the note had been received.

The defendants didn't testify, but their lawyers said the three believed they were aiding a private company or individuals, not the Chinese government.

Zheng, a Chinese citizen, was convicted of stalking and stalking conspiracy but was acquitted of other charges. A message seeking comment on his sentencing was sent to his lawyer.

Zhu was sentenced last week to two years in prison. McMahon, a retired US police sergeant, is due to be sentenced later this winter.

Three other people pleaded guilty in the case. Five others also were charged, but they're believed to be in China and haven't come to the US to appear in court.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
