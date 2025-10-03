Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Manchester synagogue attack: 2 men killed in terror attack named

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 11:26 am IST

The terror attack on Wednesday killed two people after a British man of Syrian descent rammed a car and went on a stabbing spree at a synagogue in Manchester.

The two victims killed in synagogue attack have been named by British authorities. The terror attack on Wednesday killed two people after a British man of Syrian descent rammed a car and went on a stabbing spree at a synagogue in Manchester.

Armed police officers at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, (AP)
Armed police officers at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, (AP)

As per reports, the two men who were killed outside the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue are Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.

After naming the victims, Greater Manchester Police have expressed their "deepest sympathies" to the families of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz.

Also Read | ‘Britain must defeat rising antisemitism’: UK PM Starmer on Manchester terror attack

Detective chief superintendent Lewis Hughes, as per Sky News, said that specially trained family liaison officers are in contact with them.

"They will continue to update them on the investigation and support them throughout the coronial process," he said, adding the investigation on the attack will continue.

"Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected," Hughes added further.

Manchester attack kills 2, suspect shot by cops

On Wednesday, a car rammed into people outside a synagogue in Manchester. Following this, the suspect, who is believed to be Jihad al-Shamie, went on a stabbing spree outside the scene.

The British government have deemed the stabbing as a "terrorist attack". The attack also took place on Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the Jewish Year.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Manchester synagogue attack: 2 men killed in terror attack named
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On