WHO confirms Marburg disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: All you need to know

The World Health Organization confirmed the first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea saying that the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the country. The health agency confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a lab in Senegal last week.

The agency also informed there were currently nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms including fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting, saying that it was sending medical experts to help officials in Equatorial Guinea stem the outbreak.

All you need to know about the Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea:

What is Marburg virus?

Just like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or surfaces. Marburg is a hemorrhagic fever that can affect the body’s organs and cause bleeding, Centers for Disease Control said. It is a zoonotic virus that, along with the six species of Ebola virus, comprises the filovirus family, the CDC said.

The rare virus was first identified in 1967.

What are the symptoms of Marburg virus disease?

The incubation period for the disease is anywhere from 2 days to three weeks, according to the World Health Organisation which also informed that symptoms begin abruptly, with an intense fever and headache.

Some patients experience vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain for up to a week, WHO said, adding that severe cases are accompanied by bleeding within the first week. Some patients vomit blood or pass it in their stool while others may also bleed from their gums, nose, and genitalia, the WHO said.

