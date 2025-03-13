Mark Carney to take oath as Canada’s PM on March 14

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister on Friday morning. The announcement of the swearing-in ceremony was made by Governor General Mary Simon’s office on Wednesday. Carney was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will submit his resignation prior to his successor assuming charge.

Carney, a former central banker who led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday.

According to people aware of the matter, Carney may retain current ministers and among those likely to stay are finance minister Dominic LeBlanc, foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly, and industry minister François-Philippe Champagne.

59-year-old Carney comes to power at a time when US President Donald Trump has announced major tariff policy changes across countries including Canada.

Also Read: ‘Won’t let Trump win’: Incoming Canadian PM Mark Carney fires back at ‘unjustified’ tariffs and 51st state threats

Carney, 59, garnered nearly 86% of the approximately 152,000 votes cast by registered party members. His closest rival, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, could only manage 8% support in the leadership race.

However, Carney may seek an early mandate which could mean that he calls for snap elections next week, so that the next government can be formed towards the end of April or early May. Federal elections are otherwise scheduled for October this year.

He is unlikely to face Parliament since the House of Commons will only meet again on March 24 after it was prorogued on January 6 after Trudeau announced his intent to resign after his successor was selected by the ruling Liberal Party. The process was completed on Sunday with Carney winning the leadership race in a landslide, garnering nearly 86% of the ballots cast by registered party members.