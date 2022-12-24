Watch: Journalist's weather report is a rant against his boss, live on TV

A sports reporter in the US was not very happy when he was sent to cover extreme weather conditions currently prevailing in the US. When Mark Woodley was sent to cover the snowstorm, he was not wishing to work on such a chilly day.

Wearing winter gear and standing in the middle of an Arctic blitz, Mark Woodley had a grimace on his face from the beginning of the broadcast and as soon as the anchor in the studio asked Mark Woodley how was he doing, the sports anchor had a very amusing answer.

"Again, the same way I felt when you asked me this question eight minutes ago," snapped Mark Woodley.

"I usually do sports, but everything here is canceled for the next couple days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same," added the annoyed reporter.

The quips continued to roll out as Mark Woodley said he had both good and bad news for the viewers.

"I've got good news and I've got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn't."

“This is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier,” he added.

“Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure, Ryan, you guys added an extra hour to the show just because somebody likes torturing me. Compared to two and a half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder," he was later heard saying.

Extreme weather across US disrupted power lines of more than 1.25 million homes and businesses across the southern and eastern parts on Friday.

