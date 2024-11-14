Mark Zuckerberg releases his own version of “Get Low” on anniversary with wife

Chairman of Meta platforms, Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the anniversary of meeting his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday, with an unusual gift - him performing the popular song “Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz song. Mark Zuckerberg worked with T-pain to release a new version of the song "Get Low" for wife Priscilla(mark zuckerberg/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg said that the "lyrical masterpiece" was playing when he first met Chan at a college party and that the pair listens to it every year on their dating anniversary.

Zuckerberg teamed up with T-Pain, a 2000s music icon not originally involved in “Get Low,” to create their own version of the track. The duo, calling themselves Z-Pain, released a slowed-down remix of the song on Spotify.

The song features Zuckerberg’s heavily auto-tuned vocals, where he sings original lyrics about going to night clubs and confronting security guards.

The Instagram post announcing the song features a series of photos and videos showing T-Pain and Zuckerberg in the studio, along with nostalgic photos of Zuckerberg and Chan from their college days at Harvard.

Chan reacted to the grand gesture and called it "so romantic." She added, "Twenty-one years later, I can’t quite get as low, but it brings back a lot of fond memories."

After some issues with the song playing on Instagram, Meta spokesperson Sienna La Rocca confirmed to The Verge that there were no copyright issues.

People have had mixed reactions to the gesture on the internet, with some swooning over the gesture while others criticised it.

One user said summed up everyone's reactions in one sentence - “this is the most billionaire thing to do for your anniversary.”