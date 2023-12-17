Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaiian bunker paradise draws flack from locals, 'never forget what happened in Maui'

Mark Zuckerberg's latest island getaway is no ordinary beach shack. It's a $100 million fortress of tech-infused luxury, complete with an escape hatch, blast-proof doors, and much more. However, Hawaii's citizens, who are still healing from the terrible and catastrophic Maui fires that struck the city on August 8 and 9, seem to have taken offense at the Meta CEO. Locals and netizens expressed their views on Zuckerberg's actions on social media, issuing a warning to never forget what occurred in Maui. Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Meta Platforms Inc. introduced its latest lineup of head-worn devices, staking fresh claim to the virtual and augmented-reality industry just ahead of Apple Inc. pushing into the market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Also read: 51% young Americans vote for Hamas rule, propose Israel's dissolution: Harvard-Harris poll

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Zuckerberg's Hawaii complex faces criticism from residents

While visitors enjoy Hawaii's beautiful waters and volcanoes, locals have a different story. Mark Zuckerberg's $100 million compound, with a hidden bunker and eleven treetop sanctuaries, sparks concerns about displacement and lost paradise, especially on islands like Maui.

Netizens are expressing questions and concerns about the sudden need for a bunker. Additionally, numerous reports have mentioned that influential figures like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos also own property on the same island.

According to Wired, hundreds of employees are allegedly driven to and from the site and are not allowed to discuss the specifics of their projects. They are banned from taking photos or discussing with other teams while they are on the field by strict non-disclosure agreements.

A user wrote “Worried about a nuclear war? The fires did not do enough damage? Hide from the next virus and mandated vaccines? Shelter for undocumented kids? Organ harvesting operation? New Senate intern playground”, another commented “Deep State. They all already have underground bunkers, hoping to survive in the event of a nuclear war. That is why they so boldly provoke wars around the world. “That's not sus. When billionaires start doing weird shit like this, they either know something or they know something. Btw Warren Buffet just sold over 28 billion dollars worth of stock.”

More aboutMark Zuckerberg’sHawaiian bunker

The ongoing construction project is known by the codename Koolau Ranch. Wired unearthed the social media tycoon's covert doomsday plot following a thorough investigation on the Kauai island location. This design creates a shelter with living quarters and a mechanical area by joining two main mansions via a tunnel. A steel and concrete door that is blast-resistant protects the building.