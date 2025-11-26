Massive fire engulfs residential towers in Hong Kong; 13 dead, many feared missing | Video

Thirteen people were killed after a massive fire engulfed seven high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, the city's fire services said Wednesday. Firefighters spray water during a major fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)(AFP)

While nine people died on the spot, four others who were sent to the hospital were later confirmed dead, AP reported quoting authorities. At least 15 others have been injured even as many others are also feared trapped in the building

The inferno broke out after the flames first started on bamboo scaffolding on several apartment blocks of the Wang Fuk Court estate in Tai Po, before spreading to other parts of the buildings. The Hong Kong authorities declared that the blaze was upgraded to level 5 - which is the highest level.

A firefighter is among those confirmed dead in the blaze. The 37-year-old firefighter was rushed to the hospital, where he was later confirmed dead, according to BBC.

Visuals from around the area showed thick plumes of black cloud emerging from the apartment blocks. Pictures from the site showed flames spreading on bamboo scaffolding outside the blocks.

The Tai Po district is located in the northern part of the Chinese financial hub. The police confirmed that they had received reports of residents trapped in buildings, according to Hong Kong media reports.

However, officers at the scene told AFP on the condition of anonymity that they were unable to confirm whether there were still residents stuck in the buildings by nightfall, adding that "firefighters aren't able to go in".

The authorities said they had set up a casualty hotline and opened two temporary shelters in nearby community centres for evacuated residents.

"Residents nearby are advised to stay indoors, close their doors and windows, and stay calm," the Fire Services Department said.

"Members of the public are also advised to avoid going to the area affected by the fire."

The latest fire comes 17 years since the Hong Kong reported a grade 5 fire. Deadly fires were once a regular scourge in densely populated Hong Kong, especially in poorer neighborhoods. However, safety measures have been ramped up in recent decades and such fires have become much less commonplace.