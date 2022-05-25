27 school shootings in the US in 2022, over 140 dead | List of US mass shootings this year
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. 119 shooting incidents have taken place in schools since 2018 as per data by The EducationWeek. 27 school shootings have already taken place this year in the United States. In 2021, almost 250 people were hit by active shooters - 103 died, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The number of active shooting incidents last year represents a 50 per cent increase from 2020 and almost double the number in 2017, Bloomberg reported.
Some of the deadliest mass-shootings in the United States this year:
Buffalo, May 14 - A white gunman killed 10 Black people inside a supermarket in a racially motivated attack. He was charged and remains in jail without bail. President Joe Biden visited Buffalo several days after the attack and told a grieving crowd at a community center, “What happened here is simple and straightforward: Terrorism. Terrorism. Domestic terrorism.”
New York, April 12 - In one of the most violent attacks in the history of New York's transit system, 23 people were wounded when a 62-year-old man activated a smoke bomb and opened fire in a subway. He was taken into custody the next day.
California, May 15 - Gunfire erupted at a Southern California church early afternoon, killing at least one person and wounding five. The suspect - David Chou (68) - was a Las Vegas man with a wife and child in Taiwan who had travelled to Orange County with a grievance against Taiwanese people, the authorities said.
Houston, May 15 - Two men were shot dead and three were critically wounded by gunfire at a shooting at an open-air flea market, AFP reported. The shooting arose from a fight involving the five men and no bystanders were injured, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
Milwaukee, May 13 - At least 16 people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting in a popular nightlife area.
Brooklyn, April 12 - A gunman opened fire inside a crowded subway car during the morning rush, wounding 10 people. US media reported it as ‘the worst attack on New York City’s subway system in decades.’ A suspect, Frank R. James, was arrested the next day and charged with carrying out a terrorist attack on a mass transit system.
Sacramento, April 3 - At least six people were left dead and 12 wounded in a shooting in the centre of California's capital.
Arkansas, March 19 - Engaged in a gunfight, two people killed one bystander and injured 27 other people, including six children, at a community event, the New York Times reported.
Milwaukee, Jan 23- 6 people - five men and one woman - were shot dead in January, news agency AP reported. The police said that evidence in the investigation suggested that the killings had been targeted.
Over 140 children and adults killed in America's 8 deadliest school shootings
There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. The most recent two were both in Texas. ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022 An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said.
Children killed at Texas school visited the zoo, had summer holidays in 2 days
Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde - the scene of yet another horrific school shooting in the United States - was due to close for summer holidays in two days. In celebration of the forthcoming holidays the 570 children enrolled there had visited the zoo and played games, and Tuesday was meant to be an 'awards day'… they were told to have fun and dress up for a theme party.
'When in God's name…': 5 things Joe Biden said after Texas school shooting
United States president Joe Biden made an emotional appeal to curb America's gun culture Tuesday night after a gunman - a teenage boy - shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Speaking from the White House barely an hour after the Texas shootings, Biden called for action and blamed gun manufacturers and their supporters for blocking targeted legislation.
Texas mass shooting: 'Since 2009… 274 shootings, 1,536 killed,' says US group
MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018 An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012 A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators.
