'Matter of conscience': Senate minority leader on final vote in Trump trial

Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former US president, according to three people familiar with his thinking.
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that the final vote on Donald Trump‘s impeachment is matter of conscience and that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former president, according to three people familiar with his thinking.

Also Read | Mitch McConnell open to convicting Donald Trump in impeachment trial

The Kentucky Republican has also suggested that he hasn’t made up his mind how he’ll vote, two of the people said, even though he voted Tuesday to declare it unconstitutional for the Senate to hear the case against a former president.

That position is starkly different than McConnell’s declaration at the start of Trump’s first impeachment trial last year that he did not consider himself an impartial juror.

Also Read | Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, says Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell

It’s highly unlikely that the Senate will convict Trump of the House’s single impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection, which cited the former president’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority, which means at least 17 Republicans would have to vote with all Democrats in the 50-50 chamber.

Only six Republicans on Tuesday voted in favor of the constitutionality of the Senate process. While that was enough for the simple majority required to proceed with the trial, it suggests that most GOP senators don’t want to vote against Trump.

