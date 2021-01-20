IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, says Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (File Photo/AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (File Photo/AP)
world news

Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, says Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell

“The mob was fed lies. they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like," McConnell said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday explicitly blamed President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the Capitol, saying the mob was “fed lies” and that the president and others “provoked” those intent on overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

Ahead of Trump's historic second impeachment trial, McConnell's remarks were his most severe and public rebuke of the outgoing president. The GOP leader is setting a tone as Republicans weigh whether to convict Trump on the impeachment charge that will soon be sent over from the House: “incitement of insurrection.”

“The mob was fed lies," McConnell said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

The Republican leader vowed a “safe and successful” inauguration of Biden on Wednesday at the Capitol, where final preparations were underway amid heavy security.

Trump's last full day in office Tuesday was also senators’ first day back since the deadly Capitol siege and since the House voted to impeach him for his role in the riots — an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate prepares for the second impeachment trial in two years and presses ahead with the confirmation of Biden's Cabinet.

Three new Democratic senators-elect are set to be sworn into office Wednesday shortly after Biden's inauguration, giving the Democrats the barest majority, a 50-50 Senate chamber. The new vice president, Kamala Harris, will swear them in and serve as an eventual tie-breaking vote.

The Democrats, led by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, will take charge of the Senate as they launch a trial to hold the defeated president responsible for the siege, while also quickly confirming Biden’s Cabinet and being asked to consider passage of a sweeping new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

“The inauguration of a new president and the start of a new administration always brings a flurry of activity to our nation’s government,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday morning. “But rarely has so much piled up for the Senate as during this particular transition.”

Making the case for Trump's conviction, Schumer said the Senate needs to set a precedent that the “severest offense ever committed by a president would be met by the severest remedy provided by the Constitution — impeachment,” and disbarment from future office.

McConnell and Schumer conferred later Tuesday about how to balance the trial with other business and how to organize the evenly divided chamber, a process that could slow all of the Senate's business and delay the impeachment proceedings.

There were signs of an early impasse. McConnell expressed to Schumer “his long-held view that the crucial, longstanding, and bipartisan Senate rules concerning the legislative filibuster remain intact, specifically during the power share for the next two years,” according to spokesman Doug Andres. Eliminating the Senate filibuster, a procedural move that requires a higher bar for legislation to pass, has been a priority for Democrats who will now control the House, Senate and White House.

But a spokesman for Schumer, Justin Goodman, said the Democratic leader “expressed that the fairest, most reasonable and easiest path forward” was to adopt an agreement similar to a 2001 consensus between the parties, the last time the Senate was evenly divided, without “extraneous changes from either side.”

Five of Biden's nominees had committee hearings Tuesday as the Senate prepared for swift confirmation of some as soon as the president-elect takes office, as is often done particularly for the White House’s national security team. Many noted the harrowing events at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, testified of her own “eerie” feeling coming to the Capitol complex after “how truly disturbing it was” to see the attack on the building unfold. Biden’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, vowed to get to the bottom of the “horrifying” siege.

The start of the new session of Congress was also forcing lawmakers to come to terms with the post-Trump era, a transfer of power that Trump’s mob of supporters tried to prevent after he urged them to storm the Capitol as Congress was tallying the Electoral College vote confirming Biden’s election.

Seven Republican senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tried to overturn Biden’s election during the Electoral College tally. Cruz was presiding over the Senate Tuesday while McConnell delivered his blistering remarks.

Hawley continued to embrace his role in the opposition, saying on Tuesday that he will block a quick confirmation of Mayorkas, the Homeland Security nominee, to protest Biden's immigration plan to provide a path to citizenship for 11 million people. Hawley said Mayorkas “has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border.”

As they begin the year newly in the minority, Republican senators face a daunting choice of whether to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection, the first impeachment trial of a president no longer in office — but one who continues to hold great sway over the party's voters.

Some Republicans want to halt the impeachment trial. Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn was among those Republicans casting doubt on the legal ability of the Senate to convict a president no longer in office, though legal scholars differ on the issue.

“It’s never happened before and maybe that’s for a good reason,” he said.

The House impeached Trump last week on the sole charge, incitement of insurrection, making him the only president to be twice impeached. A protester died during the riot and a police officer died later of injuries; three other people involved died of medical emergencies. He was first impeached in 2019 over relations with Ukraine and was acquitted in 2020 by the Senate.

The three new Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, and Alex Padilla of California, are to be sworn into office Wednesday, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss planning.

Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican incumbents in this month's runoff elections. Georgia's secretary of state certified the election results Tuesday. Padilla was tapped by California's governor to fill the remainder of Harris' Senate term.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Capitol rioters hold out long-shot hope for a Donald Trump pardon

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Several of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol are holding out hope that President Trump will use some of his last hours in office to grant them a full pardon.
READ FULL STORY
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(AP)
world news

Mitch McConnell open to convicting Donald Trump in impeachment trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:52 AM IST
“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell, the Senate Majority leader, wrote in a letter to his Republican colleagues.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
world news

UK death toll 'horrendous' says minister as it nears grim 100,000 mark

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The United Kingdom's official Covid-19 death toll is 91,470 - Europe's worst death figure and the world's fifth worst after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
world news

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

AFP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
world news

South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The deal, if agreed, will boost supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country to 146 million doses, more than enough for its 52 million residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Trump visited only one DC restaurant in last 4 years, that too his own

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
While former President Barack Obama was known for hitting all the trendy hotspots for date nights, Trump, who is known for his love of fast food, has never stepped into a DC fast-food joint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to take oath as US VP: List of some prominent women leaders

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Harris will be sworn-in as the first woman Vice President of the US on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Here is a look at what has changed in markets over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden’s term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa will attempt to persuade the Biden administration to allow the oil pipeline to proceed
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, US January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, US January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden calls for national healing at memorial service for Covid-19 victims

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The US death toll from the pandemic crossed 400,000 on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Total number of infections was more than 24 million
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child plays on the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China, on January 19, 2021. (AFP)
A child plays on the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China, on January 19, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Children more Covid-19 infectious, vaccinate them in time: Wuhan study

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Children and adolescents are less vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection-causing coronavirus but more infectious than older individuals, new research conducted on more than 20,000 families from Wuhan by American and Chinese experts have found
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Outgoing US President Donald Trump pardons 73 people: White House

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon is among the 73 people he pardoned, his administration said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Soon after his inauguration, Biden is expected to issue an executive order to begin rejoining the 2015 climate pact, reversing a decision by predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
America's global reputation finds itself in a 'fragile' state as Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Robin Nandy, the principal advisor and chief of immunisation at UNICEF(priyanka_pruthi/Instagram Photo)
Dr Robin Nandy, the principal advisor and chief of immunisation at UNICEF(priyanka_pruthi/Instagram Photo)
world news

Side effects, safety of Covid vaccine: Top UNICEF official answers big questions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Dr Robin Nandy concluded by saying that the fact that there is a vaccine against the coronavirus disease must not make people complacent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
world news

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The South African strain, which like the UK one is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO also announced in its weekly update.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
world news

Donald Trump wishes bitter rival Joe Biden ‘luck’

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said in a recorded video farewell address. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP