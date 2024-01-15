Cars swept away like toys as cyclone Belal causes havoc in Mauritius: Watch

Heavy flooding hit Mauritius as a tropical cyclone Belal was "dangerously approaching" after battering French overseas territory of Reunion. Videos widely shared on social media showed cars being submerged or washed away by a deluge of water flooding the streets. Mauritius international airport announced it would be closing until further notice. Banks, government offices and other private business have also closed as the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) said that a class 3 cyclone warning was in force. Mauritius Floods: Authorities advised public to stay in a safe place as "torrential rain conditions" are expected in the coming hours.

Authorities advised public to stay in a safe place as "torrential rain conditions" are expected in the coming hours. The cyclone was about 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Le Morne and was moving east-southeast at a speed of about 12 kilometres an hour, Mauritius' weather agency said, adding, “On this trajectory, Belal is dangerously approaching Mauritius and it represents a threat for Mauritius.”

"The radius of cyclonic winds is likely to cross the southern part of the island and Belal is expected to pass closer to the south of the island early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," the MMS said.

"Heavy rainfall will cause water accumulations and flooding in several places," it warned as rains caused havoc in Port Louis and other areas including St Jean to the south of the capital, AFP reported.

This comes after Mauritius was lashed by heavy rains from cyclone Freddy in February last year which caused a wave of death and destruction in southeastern Africa as well.