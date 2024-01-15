close_game
close_game
News / World News / Cars swept away like toys as cyclone Belal causes havoc in Mauritius: Watch

Cars swept away like toys as cyclone Belal causes havoc in Mauritius: Watch

ByMallika Soni
Jan 15, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Mauritius Floods: The Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) said that a class 3 cyclone warning was in force.

Heavy flooding hit Mauritius as a tropical cyclone Belal was "dangerously approaching" after battering French overseas territory of Reunion. Videos widely shared on social media showed cars being submerged or washed away by a deluge of water flooding the streets. Mauritius international airport announced it would be closing until further notice. Banks, government offices and other private business have also closed as the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) said that a class 3 cyclone warning was in force.

Mauritius Floods: Authorities advised public to stay in a safe place as "torrential rain conditions" are expected in the coming hours.
Mauritius Floods: Authorities advised public to stay in a safe place as "torrential rain conditions" are expected in the coming hours.

Authorities advised public to stay in a safe place as "torrential rain conditions" are expected in the coming hours. The cyclone was about 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Le Morne and was moving east-southeast at a speed of about 12 kilometres an hour, Mauritius' weather agency said, adding, “On this trajectory, Belal is dangerously approaching Mauritius and it represents a threat for Mauritius.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"The radius of cyclonic winds is likely to cross the southern part of the island and Belal is expected to pass closer to the south of the island early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," the MMS said.

"Heavy rainfall will cause water accumulations and flooding in several places," it warned as rains caused havoc in Port Louis and other areas including St Jean to the south of the capital, AFP reported.

This comes after Mauritius was lashed by heavy rains from cyclone Freddy in February last year which caused a wave of death and destruction in southeastern Africa as well.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On