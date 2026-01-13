‘Meet me in hell’: What’s behind bizarre ‘140-year-long’ YouTube video

A pitch-black screen. No sound. No movement. And yet, a YouTube video claiming to run for 140 years has quietly pulled in nearly three millions of viewers, becoming one of the internet’s strangest viral puzzles. 140-year-long YouTube video with blank screen sparks online mystery (Screengrab from YouTube)

What began as casual scrolling curiosity has now spiralled into intense speculation, with conspiracy theorists and everyday users trying to decode what the video actually is and whether it should even be possible.

A video that refuses to explain itself The video was uploaded on January 5, 2026, by a channel named @ShinyWR. At first glance, its thumbnail shows an impossible runtime: 140 years.

Interestingly, when viewers click play, the displayed duration suddenly drops to 12 hours, raising immediate questions about whether the century-long runtime is real or not.

The @ShinyWR account also hosts other unusually long uploads, including videos lasting 294 hours and 300 hours.

So far, the video has crossed over 2.8 million views and attracted more than 32,000 comments, many of them expressing confusion. The content itself offers no answers, just a blank black screen with no audio or visuals.

Many viewers were quick to point out that YouTube’s own rules appear to contradict the idea of a 140-year upload. Verified accounts, according to platform limits, can only upload videos up to 12 hours long.