‘Meet me in hell’: What’s behind bizarre ‘140-year-long’ YouTube video
The same @ShinyWR account that uploaded “140-year-long” video also hosts other unusually long uploads, including videos lasting 294 hours and 300 hours.
A pitch-black screen. No sound. No movement. And yet, a YouTube video claiming to run for 140 years has quietly pulled in nearly three millions of viewers, becoming one of the internet’s strangest viral puzzles.
What began as casual scrolling curiosity has now spiralled into intense speculation, with conspiracy theorists and everyday users trying to decode what the video actually is and whether it should even be possible.
A video that refuses to explain itself
The video was uploaded on January 5, 2026, by a channel named @ShinyWR. At first glance, its thumbnail shows an impossible runtime: 140 years.
Interestingly, when viewers click play, the displayed duration suddenly drops to 12 hours, raising immediate questions about whether the century-long runtime is real or not.
The @ShinyWR account also hosts other unusually long uploads, including videos lasting 294 hours and 300 hours.
Also Read | Gurgaon techie laid off 5 months after joining, manager unaware: 'HR called me for a meeting'
So far, the video has crossed over 2.8 million views and attracted more than 32,000 comments, many of them expressing confusion. The content itself offers no answers, just a blank black screen with no audio or visuals.
Many viewers were quick to point out that YouTube’s own rules appear to contradict the idea of a 140-year upload. Verified accounts, according to platform limits, can only upload videos up to 12 hours long.
Watch 140-year-long video here:
‘Come, meet me in hell’
Adding to the mystery is the video’s description, written in Arabic symbols that according to AI, translates to “Come, meet me in hell.” Screenshots of the description have also spread across social media platforms.
On X, one user reacted to the caption bluntly, writing, “The cryptic caption is an invitation to hell.”
Another summed up the general disbelief around the video’s existence: “That’s bizarre, and it makes you wonder whether it’s a glitch, an experiment with the platform’s limits, or some kind of digital time capsule.”
Also Read | Manager rants against 90-day notice period in India: ‘Employee has mentally checked out’
Others believe the channel may be experimenting with metadata or exploiting a loophole.
One user on Threads speculated, “I think it's youtube testing channel similar to a channel with weird sounds.”
Speculation online has taken a more imaginative turn as well. Some users have floated the idea that the video is part of an alternate reality game (ARG), while others jokingly claim it’s evidence of time travel.
One X user wrote, “Everybody is calling him a Time Traveller, he uploaded a video thats 140 years long.”
Another focused on the practical implications, asking, “I can't imagine the amount of commercials thru out that video or how much money whoever posted it is going to make off that video.”
The channel’s profile adds another layer of intrigue. According to its details, the account operates from North Korea and joined YouTube on July 31, 2023, though there is no independent confirmation of this information.