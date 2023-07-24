Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be considering ‘smart’ move to shift to new Los Angeles home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be considering moving to a new Los Angeles home, a source has claimed. The pair may be planning to buy a property in Malibu three years after moving to their current home in Montecito. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

A source said that discussions are at an early stage at present, but the couple is keen on moving closer to central Los Angeles. It can take as long as three hours to travel to the Hollywood city from their current £11.4million mansion.

"Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest," the source told the Express. "They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there."

The source added, “And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME."

‘Being close to Beverly Hills and LA is smart’

In an attempt to relaunch her career, Meghan reportedly signed with the William Morris Endeavour (WME) Talent Agency earlier this year. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is reportedly representing her.

The source said, "Being close to Beverly Hills and LA where the deals are done is smart. And of course there is a real Malibu scene where major stars, producers and studio executives all hang out, socialize and get deals done during dinner and beach parties.”

Meghan is reportedly "struggling in Hollywood" even after signing the top talent agency in April. She has not yet announced any of her upcoming plans. A PR expert, however, suggested that she could be facing some difficulty finding "her footing in Hollywood.”

Kieran Elsby said that three months is a "longer period of time than is typically expected" to secure deals, according to GBNews. Meghan and her husband Harry’s Spotify deal was recently snubbed after only one series. However, they still have their Netflix partnership, and Meghan has already signed with WME.