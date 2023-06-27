Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix continues to thrive

The partnership between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with streaming giant Netflix shows no signs of slowing down.

(FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. A multi-million-dollar deal between a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and streaming giant Spotify is to end, a report said June 15, 2023. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Following their departure from Spotify, a Netflix spokesperson revealed that the couple's production company, Archewell Productions, is actively working on several projects with the streaming service.

“The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value.”

Netflix expressed their deep appreciation for the bond they share with Archewell Productions, highlighting the success of their debut documentary, "Harry & Meghan," which became Netflix's most spectacular documentary debut to date.

The spokesperson stated, "We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."

After stepping down from Royal Family and relocating to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, the royal duo signed a multiyear deal with Netflix.

In December 2022, their series "Harry & Meghan" provided an intricate look into their love story, their experiences with the British royal family, and their decision to leave the United Kingdom.

The show became the biggest documentary debut week in Netflix's history, solidifying their status as compelling storytellers.

One of the upcoming projects in the works is the documentary series "Heart of Invictus," announced by Netflix in January.

This series will follow the inspiring journey of athletes participating in Prince Harry's Invictus Games for service personnel. The series captures their resilience and determination as they prepare for the 2020 Invictus Games, which were postponed to April 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were previously seen with cameras following them during the Invictus Games, further emphasizing their personal connection to the event.

Back in January Netflix shared on Twitter, “This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group off extraordinary competitors from around the globe—all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses—on their road to competing at the Invictus Games.”

The 38-year-old Prince expressed his inspiration from the Invictus Games during an interview with PEOPLE in April 2022.

The adaptive sports competition, which he initiated to unite wounded veterans through friendly competition, derives its motto "I am" from the William Ernest Henley poem. The poem's empowering words, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul," resonate deeply with Prince Harry, reminding individuals of their ability to take control of their lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also ventured into the podcasting world, signing a deal with Spotify in 2020. But, it was recently announced that Archewell Audio and Spotify have mutually agreed to part ways following one season of Meghan's show, "Archetypes."