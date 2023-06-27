Elon Musk teams Up with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for potential battle with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk Teams Up with UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre for Potential Battle of Billionaires Battle of Billionaires. (Image Credit: Twitter)

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter's Elon Musk has found an unlikely training partner in preparation for his much-discussed potential cage match against Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk, known for his eccentricity and involvement in various ventures including SpaceX, has agreed to train with none other than UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, following a Twitter exchange between the two.

St-Pierre, widely recognized as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history, expressed his admiration for Musk and extended an offer to be his training partner for the anticipated showdown with Zuckerberg.

"I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg," tweeted GSP.

The French-Canadian fighter boasts an impressive record of 26-2-0 and has held championships in two different UFC weight classes. His last fight was a resounding victory over then-UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping in 2017, after which he retired and voluntarily vacated the title. Despite his retirement, St-Pierre remains dedicated to his fitness and regularly shares workout and training videos.

The former Twitter CEO, who confessed to not regularly working out, has expressed his previous involvement in disciplines such as judo, Kyokushin (full contact), and even "no rules streetfighting."

The exchange on Twitter started as banter between Musk and other users, but quickly escalated into a challenge for a cage match against Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

Surprisingly, Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, leading to UFC President Dana White confirming that both billionaires were "absolutely dead serious" about the potential bout. White even speculated that this celebrity clash could become the "biggest fight ever in the history of the world," surpassing all pay-per-view records and raising hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.

The idea for the cage match originated from reports of Meta's development of a Twitter-like application to compete directly with the platform.

Musk, expressing his concerns about a monopoly, tweeted, "I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options." He then playfully suggested a cage match, which Zuckerberg seemingly accepted by responding, "Send Me Location" on Instagram.

In response, SpaceX CEO proposed Las Vegas as the venue for the fight, suggesting it take place inside a UFC Octagon. The potential clash has garnered significant attention, with fans eagerly anticipating whether it will come to fruition.

Georges St-Pierre's involvement adds another layer of intrigue to this already captivating storyline. During his reign in the UFC, he was a dominant force in the welterweight division, securing victories over notable names such as Johny Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, and Matt Hughes, among others. His skills and accomplishments led to his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.