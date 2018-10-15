Today in New Delhi, India
Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby in Spring 2019

The announcement Monday comes as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2018 13:44 IST
Associated Press
Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave as they leave Windsor Castle in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (AP File)

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace says the couple has “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The announcement Monday comes as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:25 IST

