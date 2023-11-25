Meghan Markle named 2 royal family members who were 'racist about Archie': Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused two royal family members of making racists comments about their son Archie, it was claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, they opened up about their experiences in the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In the chat, the couple alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed "concerns" about "how dark" Prince Archie's skin would be when he was born.

The couple's allegations sparked outrage as many called for the Sussexes to reveal the person who made the comments. Royal author Omid Scobie has now alleged that Meghan Markle named two members of the royal household in private letters which she wrote to King Charles. This comes as the author is set to release his bombshell book ‘Endgame’ which has been described as "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

In the book, the author claimed that Meghan Markle alleged that the two family members took part in "conversations" about her son. The names of those involved have not been revealed yet but the author claimed that he knows the names but "laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were."

The letters Meghan Markle wrote to King Charles are said to have been sent in the spring of 2021, after she and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah. The King is said to have wanted his return letters to express how he felt no "casual prejudice" had been involved, the report claimed.

Endgame will include claims that Meghan Markle and King Charles felt they had "both been heard" after exchanging letters, the Mirror reported.