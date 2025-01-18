Meghan Markle never actually had a memoir detailing divorce with Prince Harry: Report

Close friends of Meghan Markle have recently denied the rumours that the Suits star was offered the idea to write a memoir detailing her divorce from Prince Harry. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, prompted by Vanity Fair, is deemed hypothetical. The article also highlights criticism from Montecito locals regarding the couple's perceived media presence versus their desire for privacy.(AFP)

Speculation about this much-discussed “post-divorce” project, possibly a tell-all manuscript, began only recently as a result of Vanity Fair’s most recent expose. As per the allegations, it was said that Meghan’s past marriage to producer Trevor Engelson was also not included in the book, but it focused primarily on the separation of Meghan from Prince Harry.

However, a source close to Meghan firmly denied the allegations, stating, “If that’s true to any degree, she would have been approached and not vice versa.” These denials come amid ongoing speculation about the couple’s relationship, which intensified last year when Prince Harry attended multiple public engagements without Meghan by his side. Harry’s solo appearances included a trip to New York to meet with royals and celebrities, as well as a separate visit to the UK in September, while Meghan remained in Montecito, California.

California locals sees Harry and Meghan as ‘local villains’

The Vanity Fair article also highlighted criticism from some Montecito locals, who reportedly view the Sussexes as “local villains.” According to the piece, neighbours have labelled them as “the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet.”

One local expressed frustration with Vanity Fair, saying, “They moved away from England to get away from the scrutiny of the press, and all they do is try and get in the press in the United States.” Others referred to Harry and Meghan as “the prince and the starlet.”

Celebrity commentator Lainey Gossip weighed in, noting that one of the primary criticisms of the couple is their perceived attempt to “cherry-pick the good parts and leave out the bad parts” of fame. However, she added, “all celebrities do this,” suggesting that such behaviour is not unique to the Sussexes.

This is perhaps true based on the article that examines Prince Harry’s fear attributing it to his loss of his mother Diana. He has often compared how the media has treated his late mother, Diana, to how Meghan has been treated. In a 2019 statement, Harry wrote, “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

“I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like, ‘I’ve been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy.’ I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s reparenting him in a way,” the source told Vanity Fair.