Queen Elizabeth wanted Meghan Markle to resolve this ‘damaging situation’

Queen Elizabeth II had attempted to convince Meghan Markle to repair her estranged relationship with her father Thomas Markle, a new book claimed. Meghan Markle and her father had a falling out after the latter posed for paparazzi photos ahead of Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Queen Elizabeth II tried to encourage Meghan Markle to talk to her father, author Katie Nicholl revealed in her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

Read more: No royal titles for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's children yet. Here's why

“The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas,” Katie Nicholl said.

“The Queen felt the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and it if had been done differently, it would have come out better,” she added.

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle did not attended her wedding to Prince Harry saying that he had suffered a heart attack few days ahead of the nuptials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new book also claims that Meghan Markle wanted to live in the lavish Windsor Castle' after her marriage to Prince Harry but the couple was instead given Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON