Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hurt' Queen Consort Camilla when...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hurt' Queen Consort Camilla when...

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remark on Charles and William being “trapped" within the monarchy made Camilla "feel sorry" for the monarch.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving.
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's incendiary accusations about the royal family and comments on King Charles III left Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt and very upset', a royal expert claimed. The way Duke and Duchess of Sussex treated Charles made his wife Camilla distraught and heartbroken, royal expert Angela Levin told Sky News.

Read more: Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remark on Charles and William being “trapped" within the monarchy made Camilla "feel sorry" for the monarch.

“I think she’s very cautious. She doesn’t try to push herself towards them. She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles. She was very sorry for him", Angela Levin said.

Read more: Even if grandfather is King...Prince George's clever way of earning pocket money

“But she understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they’re doing," the royal expert added.

During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle had claimed that an unnamed royal quizzed the couple on “how dark” their son Archie's skin would be while Prince Harry said that Charles had stopped taking his calls and had financially cut him off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry prince harry meghan markle meghan markle royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP