King Charles ‘devastated’ since Harry married Meghan Markle. Here's why

King Charles III is “absolutely devastated” at the way his relationship with Prince Harry has changed since he married Meghan Markle, a report citing a royal expert claimed.

The monarch has been heartbroken after his fallout with Prince Harry, Daily Mirror reported.

Katie Nicholl, author of a new book- The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown- said that King Charles was extremely dejected over his relationship with his son Prince Harry.

"He is hopeful that there will be a reconciliation. I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan," Katie Nicholl said.

“Charles absolutely has been devastated by what has happened. If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been,” the author added.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were welcomed by the royal family to join a walkabout at Windsor following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The couple visited London and met with well wishers along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

But their relationship has been strained with the royal family after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. A year later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in which Harry claimed that King Charles stopped taking his calls and cut him off financially.

