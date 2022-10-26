Royal family is ‘hiding behind sofas' because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s docuseries on the royal family has been much talked about for the past few months, especially after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple- who stepped down from royal duties in 2020- have shared their experiences of how it was to be working royals. Although the royal family has always remained tight-lipped about the comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the docuseries could be the last straw.

“The royal family is hiding behind sofas” because of the couple, a royal expert claimed adding that the couple’s impending docuseries has made everyone in the royal family very worried.

“But the one big revelation - we were debating this yesterday, the will they, won’t they appear in this Netflix drama - is that she has dropped the bomb. This is happening. It is all happening. I imagine the Royal Family will be hiding behind the sofas waiting for this one,” Russell Myers told Express UK.

The royal expert also said that the docuseries, if it is out and includes bombshells on the members of the royal family, could damage the always strained ties between the couple and the royal family.

Criticizing Meghan Markle's podcast, the royal expert said, “Yet another day, yet another interview with Meghan Markle, and she is now PRing herself over her podcast Archetypes.”

