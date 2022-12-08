Meghan Markle recalls awkward dinner with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle recalled a dinner party with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry, when the two couples lived just a few doors apart in Kensington Palace.

Speaking in episode two of the six-part Harry & Meghan Netflix, Meghan Markle said: “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.”

“I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” she added.

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan Markle further said.

Prince Harry also said that there was an urge for members of the royal family to marry someone who "fit the mould".

“I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart,” Prince Harry said.

