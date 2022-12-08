'I am my mother's son': Prince Harry on pressure to not marry Meghan Markle

In episode one of the series Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry said that there was an urge for members of the royal family to marry someone who "fit the mould".

“I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart,” Prince Harry said.

“And my mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son,” Prince Harry asserted.

Meghan Markle also reflected on when she met Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II was the first senior member of the royal family that she met following her relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle said that she did not know what meeting the Queen would consist of and describes it as "all a bit of a shock".

"I didn't realise I was about to meet Queen, on way to a lunch and Harry asked 'you know how to curtsey right?' Now I'm realising this is a big deal, talks about curtseying and meeting the Queen, it was so intense and then when she left Eugenie and Jack and Fergie say 'you did great'", Meghan Markle said.

Speaking about introducing Meghan Markle to his family, Prince Harry said, "I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed, some of them didn't know quite what to do with themselves.

