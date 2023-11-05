Meghan Markle's upcoming 'bombshell memoir' expected to 'twist to justify her position' even if its a lie: Report

Meghan Markle is reportedly working on a “bombshell memoir” that will reveal her side of the story about her life as a royal and her decision to leave the monarchy with her husband Prince Harry, revealed by a royal author.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to write an autobiography that will follow the success of Prince Harry’s own book Spare, which shocked the world with its candid revelations about his family and his struggles.

However, royal expert Phil Dampier warned that Meghan’s memoir could cause more damage to the already strained relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals.

He told Fabulous, “There is nothing she won't twist to justify her position. But that won’t stop her from concocting her own narrative of events to justify her actions, and I’m sure Harry will back her up 100 per cent.”

“The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations. It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back. They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it.”

“Their policy was for Harry and Meghan to run out of ammunition, but unfortunately they have plenty left in the form of a Meghan book,” he said.

The royal expert added that Meghan might disclose some private conversations she had with the royals, such as Catherine, the Duchess of Wales, and King Charles, and that could be very upsetting for them.

“I doubt she will directly criticise the late Queen as she knows how unpopular that will be. But she could reveal private conversations and that would be very troubling for the King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales,” he cited.

“Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start.”

"She probably felt that she deserved the same status as Kate, and didn’t realize that she and Harry were not on the same level as William and Kate.

“She will probably talk about comparisons that were made in the press between them and will come across as bitter.”

Meghan’s memoir is likely to cover her journey from being an actress to a royal to a global activist, and her views on various issues that she and Harry have championed, such as mental health, racism, and climate change.

Harry’s Spare book, which was published last month, sold 3.2 million copies in the first week, and broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

It contained shocking details of his “fight” with his brother William, his rows with his sister-in-law Kate, and his conversations with his father after the deaths of his grandmother the Queen, and his grandfather Prince Philip.